LAFAYETTE, IND. — Argus Self Storage Advisors has arranged the sale of a CubeSmart Self Storage facility in Lafayette for $6.2 million. Located at 3480 Concord Road, the property features 315 units and totals 41,960 square feet. The sale included expansion land, enabling an additional 45,000 square feet. Rob Schick of Argus represented the undisclosed seller. The asset was 81 percent leased at the time of sale.