Argus Arranges $9.5M Sale of Self-Storage Facility in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Argus Self Storage Advisors has arranged the sale of a Keystone Self Storage property in Indianapolis for $9.5 million. Located at 5000 N. Keystone Ave., the self-storage facility totals 541 units and 69,700 square feet. Rob Schick of Argus represented the undisclosed seller. Public Storage was the buyer. The asset was 94 percent leased at the time of sale.