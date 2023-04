ELBERTA, ALA. — Argus Self Storage Advisors has brokered the $1.9 million sale of a self-storage facility located on a 16.1-acre site in Elberta. The facility comprises 98 climate-controlled units totaling 11,250 rentable square feet and 37 boat and RV parking spaces spanning 19,800 rentable square feet. Texas-based A-Affordable Boat & RV Storage purchased the property from undisclosed sellers. Stuart LaGroue Sr. and Bill Barnhill of Argus represented the sellers in the transaction.