Argus Brokers Sale of 101,000 SF Self-Storage Facility in Decatur, Texas

DECATUR, TEXAS — Denver-based Argus Self-Storage Advsiors has brokered the sale of a 101,000-square-foot self-storage facility in Decatur, located northwest of Fort Worth. The property was 76 percent occupied at the time of sale and consists of 30,000 square feet of self-storage space and 71,000 square feet of boat and RV storage space. Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant of Argus represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed

