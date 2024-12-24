Argus Self Storage Advisors Brokers Sale of 742-Unit Guardian Storage Aurora in Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — Argus Self Storage Advisors has arranged the sale of Guardian Storage Aurora, a Class A self-storage facility in Aurora. Terms of the deal were not released.

Located at 3633 Walden Circle, the 87,438-square-foot property offers 742 climate-controlled units within exterior, drive-up access buildings. Built in 2019, Guardian Storage Aurora was 90 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella and Matthew Cox of Argus Self Storage Advisors facilitated the transaction.