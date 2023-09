MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Argyle Real Estate Partners has acquired Easton Place, a 184-unit multifamily community located in Murfreesboro, roughly 35 miles southeast of Nashville.

Amenities at the property include a swimming pool, community firepit and clubhouse with a movie theater.

The buyer plans to implement a capital improvement plan at the community, which Greystar will manage. This marks Argyle’s first acquisition in metro Nashville. The price and seller were not disclosed.