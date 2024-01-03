Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Argyle Real Estate Purchases 264-Unit Apartment Community in Charleston

by John Nelson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Argyle Real Estate Partners has purchased Newbrook Point Hope, a 264-unit apartment community located in Charleston’s Daniel Island submarket. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Built in 2021, Newbrook Point Hope is a multifamily component within Point Hope, a master-planned development that contains single-family homes, shops, restaurants, offices, apartments and schools.

Newbrook Point Hope features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 1,000 square feet in size. Amenities include a clubhouse, saltwater pool, pickleball court, fitness center, dog park and green space with community trails. Locally based Argyle has tapped Greystar to operate Newbrook Point Hope.

