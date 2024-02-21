Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Arhaus Studio will open later this year at The Avenue Peachtree City.
Arhaus to Open New Store at Avenue Peachtree City in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — Arhaus plans to open a new 7,085-square-foot Arhaus Studio store at The Avenue Peachtree City, an open-air shopping center in Peachtree City, a southern suburb of Atlanta. The new store is expected to open later this year between Souls by LT and fab’rik. Other tenants set to debut at The Avenue Peachtree City this year include HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern, Warby Parker and 9292 Korean BBQ.

Managed by JLL, Avenue Peachtree City opened in 1999. Atlanta-based Cousins Properties developed the open-air center, along with other Avenue-branded properties in the metro Atlanta area.

