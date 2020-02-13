REBusinessOnline

Ariel Arranges Sale of Nine-Parcel Residential Development Site in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $8.1 million sale of a nine-parcel residential development site in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn. Located at 185-199 Conover St. & 135 Dikeman St., the parcels offer a total of 27,436 developable square feet. Sean Kelly, David Khukhashvili and Jiani Zhou of Ariel Property Advisors represented the seller, Red Hook Building Co. The team also procured the buyer, Diamond Development Group.

