Ariel Brokers Sale of 240-Space Parking Facility, Development Lot in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has brokered the $2.8 million sale of a four-story, 240-space parking facility in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of The Bronx. Located at 305 East 182nd Street, the property is zoned for 35,000 buildable square feet of commercial space and 17,000 buildable square feet of residential space. Jason Gold, Marko Agbaba and Michael Tortorici of Ariel represented the seller and procured the buyer, both parties were undisclosed.

