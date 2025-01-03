Friday, January 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $10.2M Acquisition Loan for Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has arranged a $10.2 million acquisition loan for a four-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The address of the 8,900-square-foot building was not disclosed. Ben Schlegel and Paul McCormick of Ariel Property Advisors arranged the nonrecourse loan, which was structured with an interest rate that is equivalent to 5.5 percent above the 30-day average SOFR rate and a 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio. The borrower and direct lender were also not disclosed.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $24.5M Sale of Apartment Community in...

StreetLights Residential Delivers 276-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin

JLL Arranges $290M Recapitalization of Downtown Brooklyn Apartment...

TYKO Capital Provides $245M Construction Loan for Jersey...

Matthews Negotiates $12.6M Sale of Jersey City Apartment...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.1M Sale of Industrial...

Lincoln Market to Open 35,809 SF Grocery Store...

Taubco, Landau Secure $74M Construction Loan for Office...

Neology Development Obtains $63.5M Bridge Loan from Starwood...