Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $11.5M Sale of Two New York City Multifamily Buildings

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $11.5 million sale of two New York City multifamily buildings. The 10-unit building at 246 W. 108th St. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side sold for $5.8 million, and the 11-unit building at 369 W. 126th St. in Harlem sold for $5.7 million. Shimon Shkury, Victor Sozio, Howard Raber and Mark Anderson of Ariel Property Advisors brokered the first deal. Sozio, James Nestor and Evan Hirsch of Ariel negotiated the second transaction. The buyers and sellers were not disclosed.

