Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $11.6M Loan for Refinancing of Bronx Multifamily Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged an $11.6 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of six multifamily buildings totaling 61 units in The Bronx. The buildings are located in the borough’s Mott Haven neighborhood, and the portfolio includes commercial spaces. Matt Swerdlow, Matthew Dzbanek and Anthony Priest of Ariel arranged the nonrecourse loan, which was structured with a 5.35 percent interest rate and five years of interest-only payments. The direct lender and borrower were not disclosed.

