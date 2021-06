Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $12.4M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has arranged a $12.4 million loan for the refinancing of a 36-unit multifamily building in The Bronx. Eli Weisblum of Ariel Property Advisors led the debt placement for the newly constructed building. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.