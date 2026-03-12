Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $12M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has arranged a $12 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of three multifamily buildings totaling 60 units in Queens. The addresses of the buildings, which are located in the borough’s Sunnyside neighborhood, were not disclosed. Matthew Dzbanek and Matt Swerdlow of Ariel arranged the five-year loan, which was structured with at 65 percent loan-to-value ratio and two years of interest-only payments. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to complete renovations that are already underway.