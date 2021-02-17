Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $14M Acquisition Loan for Houston Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — New York City-based Ariel Property Advisors has arranged a $14 million acquisition loan for a 140,000-square-foot office building in the Clear Lake submarket of Houston. Eli Weisblum of Ariel Property Advisors placed the loan five-year loan, which was structured with a 4.25 percent interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule, through an undisclosed lender. The property was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. The borrower was also not disclosed.