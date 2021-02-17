Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $14M Acquisition Loan for Houston Office Building
HOUSTON — New York City-based Ariel Property Advisors has arranged a $14 million acquisition loan for a 140,000-square-foot office building in the Clear Lake submarket of Houston. Eli Weisblum of Ariel Property Advisors placed the loan five-year loan, which was structured with a 4.25 percent interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule, through an undisclosed lender. The property was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. The borrower was also not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.