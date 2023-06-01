Thursday, June 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Sea-Park-Portfolio-Coney-Island
The buildings that comprise the Sea Park Portfolio are located approximately one mile from the Luna Park entertainment center and a short distance from the Coney Island beach and boardwalk.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $150M Sale of Coney Island Mixed-Income Residential Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $150 million sale of the Sea Park Affordable Housing Portfolio, a collection of three mixed-income residential properties totaling 818 units on Brooklyn’s Coney Island. Victor Sozio, Shimon Shkury, Benjamin Vago and Remi Mandell of Ariel Property Advisors represented the seller, Arker Cos., in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between Tredway, Gilbane Development Co. and ELH Management. The sale included a 89,357-square-foot parcel that can support 153 units of new development.

You may also like

Ryan Cos. Tops Out Construction of 25-Story Apartment...

Midloch Investment Partners, Fountain Real Estate Capital Sell...

Bayrock Capital Acquires Holiday Inn Hotel in Queens...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.2M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied...

Rockledge CRE Buys Two Harlem Apartment Buildings for...

CBRE Brokers $5.5M Sale of Industrial Property in...

Newmark Arranges 7,397 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease...

URW Sells Westfield Brandon Shopping Center in Metro...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 400-Unit Self-Storage...