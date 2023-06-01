Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $150M Sale of Coney Island Mixed-Income Residential Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $150 million sale of the Sea Park Affordable Housing Portfolio, a collection of three mixed-income residential properties totaling 818 units on Brooklyn’s Coney Island. Victor Sozio, Shimon Shkury, Benjamin Vago and Remi Mandell of Ariel Property Advisors represented the seller, Arker Cos., in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between Tredway, Gilbane Development Co. and ELH Management. The sale included a 89,357-square-foot parcel that can support 153 units of new development.