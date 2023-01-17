Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $16.2M Sale of Two Manhattan Multifamily Buildings

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $16.2 million sale of two adjacent multifamily buildings totaling 52 units that are located at 992-1000 Amsterdam Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The buildings include a combined seven commercial spaces. Victor Sozio, Shimon Shkury, Howard Raber, and Evan Hirsch of Ariel Property Advisors brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.