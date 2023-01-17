Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $16.2M Sale of Two Manhattan Multifamily Buildings
NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $16.2 million sale of two adjacent multifamily buildings totaling 52 units that are located at 992-1000 Amsterdam Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The buildings include a combined seven commercial spaces. Victor Sozio, Shimon Shkury, Howard Raber, and Evan Hirsch of Ariel Property Advisors brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.