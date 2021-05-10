Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $17.8M Sale of Two Multifamily Assets in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $17.8 million sale of a pair of multifamily assets totaling 32 units and three commercial spaces in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood. Shimon Shkury, Victor Sozio, Howard Raber, Michael Tortorici and Jack Moran of Ariel Property Advisors brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.