Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $17.8M Sale of Two Multifamily Assets in Manhattan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $17.8 million sale of a pair of multifamily assets totaling 32 units and three commercial spaces in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood. Shimon Shkury, Victor Sozio, Howard Raber, Michael Tortorici and Jack Moran of Ariel Property Advisors brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

