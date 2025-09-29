Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $19.6M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Local brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $19.6 million sale of the Tegford Portfolio, a collection of nine rent-stabilized multifamily buildings totaling 237 units in the Longwood area of The Bronx. The buildings all rise five stories and are located along Wales Avenue, East 152nd Street, East 151st Street and Tinton Avenue. The portfolio also features 12 commercial spaces. Victor Sozio, Shimon Shkury, Jason Gold, Remi Mandell, Jake Brody and Gabriel Elyaszadeh of Ariel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.