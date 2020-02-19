REBusinessOnline

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $19.9M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Facility in Indiana

Posted on by in Indiana, Industrial, Loans, Midwest

BEDFORD, IND. — The capital services division of Ariel Property Advisors has arranged a $19.9 million loan for the acquisition of a 384,000-square-foot industrial facility in Bedford, about 75 miles south of Indianapolis. A West Coast-based lender provided the loan, which features a 10-year, fixed-rate term and a 30-year amortization schedule. The property is home to defense contractors SAIC and Raytheon, as well as other tenants.

