Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $19.9M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Facility in Indiana
BEDFORD, IND. — The capital services division of Ariel Property Advisors has arranged a $19.9 million loan for the acquisition of a 384,000-square-foot industrial facility in Bedford, about 75 miles south of Indianapolis. A West Coast-based lender provided the loan, which features a 10-year, fixed-rate term and a 30-year amortization schedule. The property is home to defense contractors SAIC and Raytheon, as well as other tenants.
