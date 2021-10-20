Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $2.8M Loan for Refinancing of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Decatur, Indiana

DECATUR, IND. — Ariel Property Advisors has arranged a $2.8 million loan for the refinancing of a 15,000-square-foot retail property occupied by Walgreens in Decatur, about 20 miles southeast of Fort Wayne. The property is located at 123 N. 13th St. Matt Dzbanek and Matt Swerdlow of Ariel arranged the five-year loan, which features a fixed interest rate of 3.99 percent. A national credit union provided the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.