Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $20M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $20 million sale of a multifamily development site in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn. The site at 224-240 Clarkson Ave. is located within an Opportunity Zone and can support up to 150,000 buildable square feet of new development. Sean Kelly, Shimon Shkury and Lawrence Sarn of Ariel Property Advisors represented the seller, private investor Albert Rabizadeh, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.