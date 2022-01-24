Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $21.7M Acquisition Loan for Houston Healthcare Portfolio

HOUSTON — New York City-based Ariel Property Advisors has arranged a $21.7 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of five freestanding emergency rooms located throughout the Houston area totaling 34,587 square feet. Eli Weisblum and Paul McCormick of Ariel Property Advisors arranged the loan, which was structured with a five-year term, a 4.5 percent interest rate and a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.