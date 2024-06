NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the sale of a development site located at 240 W. 54th St. in Midtown Manhattan. The site can support up to 75,000 square feet of buildable space, and the zoning allows for either residential or commercial product. Christoffer Brodhead, Howard Raber and Nikola Cosic of Ariel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.