NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Capital Advisors has arranged the $3.6 million sale of a six-unit apartment building located at 151 Smith St. in the Boerum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn. The four-story building consists of five market-rate apartments and one rent-stabilized apartment, as well as two retail spaces. Sean Kelly, Nicole Daniggelis and Stephen Vorvolakos of Ariel represented the seller, Doreen DeLeon, in the transaction. The buyer was Faisal Kassim.