NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $31.5 million sale of a 127-unit affordable housing building in Harlem. The building at 34 W. 139th St. was originally constructed in 2007. Victor Sozio, Shimon Shkury, Remi Mandell and Gabriel Elyaszadeh of Ariel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Information on floor plans and income restrictions, as well as the buyer, was also not disclosed.