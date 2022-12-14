Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $33.6M Sale of South Bronx Multifamily Portfolio

Pictured is the building at 309 164th St. in The Bronx, one of six properties in the recently sold portfolio.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $33.6 million sale of a portfolio of six South Bronx multifamily buildings totaling 297 units. The portfolio consists of 14 studios, 67 one-bedroom apartments, 196 two-bedroom units, 19 three-bedroom residences and one office space. Victor Sozio, Shimon Shkury, Daniel Mahfar and Jason Gold of Ariel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between PH Realty Capital & Rockledge.