Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $4.7M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Multifamily Building

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has arranged a $4.7 million loan for the refinancing of a 42-unit multifamily building located at 500 W. 111th St. in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights neighborhood. Matt Swerdlow and Matt Dzbanek of Ariel Property Advisors placed the debt, which was structured with a fixed interest rate of 10 percent for three years and a 40-year amortization schedule, through an undisclosed New Jersey bank. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

