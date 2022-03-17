Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $5.2M Sale of East Harlem Multifamily Building

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $5.2 million sale of a 28-unit multifamily building located at 88 E. 111th St. in East Harlem. The property includes two commercial spaces. Victor Sozio, Mark Anderson and Michael Tortorici of Ariel Property Advisors brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.