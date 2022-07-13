Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $5.2M Sale of Two Brooklyn Multifamily Buildings
NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $5.2 million sale of two multifamily buildings totaling 37 units in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood. The rent-stabilized buildings offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Victor Sozio, Stephen Vorvolakos, Sean Kelly and Benjamin Vago of Ariel Property Advisors brokered the sale. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.
