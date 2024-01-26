Friday, January 26, 2024
Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $5.5M Refinancing for Guadalupe Plaza Retail Center in Albuquerque

by Amy Works

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ariel Property Advisors has arranged a $5.5 million cash-out refinancing for Guadalupe Plaza, a shopping center in Albuquerque. The grocery-anchored plaza features 87,000 square feet of retail space.

Matt Swerdlow, Matthew Dzbanek and Rhea Vivek of Ariel Property’s Capital Services Group secured the financing for the borrower, a New Jersey-based investor. The 15-year loan includes one year of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule at a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio with no prepayment penalty.

