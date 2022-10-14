Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $5.7M Sale of Brooklyn Apartment Building
NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $5.7 million sale of a 35-unit apartment building located in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn. The four-story building houses four studios, 30 one-bedroom units and one three-bedroom residence. Stephen Vorvolakos, Sean Kelly and Lawrence Sarn of Ariel Property Advisors brokered the deal. Both the buyer and seller requested anonymity.
