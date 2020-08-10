Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $5.8M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $5.8 million sale of a 24-unit multifamily portfolio located at 1130-1134 and 1142 Bryant Ave. in the Foxhurst neighborhood of The Bronx. The three buildings that comprise the assemblage were recently renovated. The seller was local operator Jerome Avenue Associates and the buyer was a private investor that has been active in the market for the past two years. Jason Gold, Shimon Shkury, Daniel Mahfar and Oliver Elihu of Ariel Property Advisors brokered the deal.