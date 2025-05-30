Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $50M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage and financial advisory firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged a $50 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of 13 multifamily properties in Manhattan. The names and addresses of the properties, which collectively total 330 residences and five commercial spaces, were not disclosed, but the locations are in the Chelsea, East Village, Kips Bay and Upper East and West Side neighborhoods. Matthew Dzbanek and Matt Swerdlow of Ariel originated the 10-year, nonrecourse loan, which carries a 5.38 percent fixed rate and 25-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were also not disclosed.