Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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Harlem-River-Point-Portfolio
The two buildings that comprise the Harlem River Point Portfolio span a full riverfront block.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $55.6M Sale of Harlem Affordable Housing Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $55.6 million sale of the Harlem River Point Portfolio, a collection of two affordable housing buildings totaling 315 units in Harlem. Harlem River Point North is an 11-story, 173-unit building that was constructed in 2015 and includes two commercial units. Harlem River Point South rises 14 stories, totals 140 units and was built in 2014. Amenities include a fitness center, playground and onsite laundry facilities. Victor Sozio, Shimon Shkury, Alexander Taic, Jake Brody and Remi Mandell of Ariel brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

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