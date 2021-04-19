REBusinessOnline

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $6.9M Loan for Refinancing of NYC Commercial Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has arranged a $6.9 million loan for the refinancing of a 20-unit portfolio of multifamily and retail properties in Brooklyn and Queens. Dime Community Bank provided the loan, which carried a 3.65 percent interest rate with $3 million in cash-out proceeds. Matt Dzbanek and Matt Swerdlow of Ariel Property Advisors arranged the financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The names and addresses of the properties were also not disclosed.

