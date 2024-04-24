Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $6M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm and financial intermediary Ariel Property Advisors has arranged a $6 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of four multifamily buildings totaling 22 units in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant area. The portfolio, which was fully occupied at the time of the loan closing, includes five commercial units. Matthew Dzbanek, Matt Swerdlow, Rhea Vivek and Anthony Priest of Ariel arranged the nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan, which carried a five-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.

