NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $7.7 million sale of a multifamily development site in the Far Rockaway area of Queens. The site at 60-14 Beach Channel Drive can support 74,000 square feet of buildable space and is subject to a 421a tax incentive for adding affordable housing. Jason Gold and Gabriel Elyaszadeh of Ariel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.