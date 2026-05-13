Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $79.8M Sale of Brooklyn Affordable Housing Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $79.8 million sale of a portfolio of eight affordable housing buildings totaling 347 units in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park neighborhood. Known as the Prospect Park South Portfolio, the properties collectively offer 33 studios, 154 one-bedroom units, 121 two-bedroom apartments, 56 three-bedroom residences, 14 four-bedroom units and nine five-bedroom units. Victor Sozio, Shimon Shkury, Sean Kelly, Remi Mandell, Lawrence Sarn, Nicole Daniggelis and Erik Moloney of Ariel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.