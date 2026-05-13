Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Prospect-Park-South-Portfolio
The Prospect Park South Portfolio encompasses the Brooklyn affordable housing buildings at 816 Ocean Ave., 682 Ocean Ave., 672 Ocean Ave., 666 Ocean Ave., 280 E. 21st St., 95 E. 18th St., 91 E. 18th St., and 221 Linden Blvd.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $79.8M Sale of Brooklyn Affordable Housing Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $79.8 million sale of a portfolio of eight affordable housing buildings totaling 347 units in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park neighborhood. Known as the Prospect Park South Portfolio, the properties collectively offer 33 studios, 154 one-bedroom units, 121 two-bedroom apartments, 56 three-bedroom residences, 14 four-bedroom units and nine five-bedroom units. Victor Sozio, Shimon Shkury, Sean Kelly, Remi Mandell, Lawrence Sarn, Nicole Daniggelis and Erik Moloney of Ariel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.

You may also like

NAI DiLeo-Bram Brokers $18.2M Sale of Industrial Building...

Simon Welcomes Four New Tenants to Wrentham Village...

Newmark Negotiates Sale, Financing of 404-Unit Village at...

Northmarq Brokers $10.9M Sale of Sunset Sands Apartments...

Brennan Investment Group Acquires 64,020 SF Industrial Property...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 120-Unit Apartment Community in...

Campus Apartments Acquires 546-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Berkadia Arranges $37M Construction Loan for Apartment Development...

Halpern Acquires 74,224 SF Shopping Center in Athens,...