Friday, November 14, 2025
Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $7M Sale of Mixed-Use Development Site in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $7 million sale of a mixed-use development site in the East New York area of Brooklyn. The site at 749 Van Sinderen Ave. currently houses multiple single-story warehouses and can support 103,500 square feet of buildable product. Sean Kelly, Stephen Vorvolakos and Gabriel Elyaszadeh of Ariel represented the seller in the transaction. Josh Malekan of Venture Capital Partners represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

