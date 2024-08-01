Thursday, August 1, 2024
Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $8.7M Refinancing of Manhattan Retail, Hospitality Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has arranged an $8.7 million loan for the refinancing of a retail and hospitality portfolio in Manhattan’s Theater District. The fully occupied portfolio consists of two properties, both of which feature bars/restaurants that are owned and operated by the undisclosed borrower. In addition, the second property has a boutique hotel occupying floors three through six that is leased to a third-party operator. The direct lender and addresses of the property were also not disclosed. Ben Schlegel, Matt Swerdlow, Christoffer Brodhead and Rhea Vivek of Ariel originated the three-year loan.

