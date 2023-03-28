Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $8.8M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $8.8 million sale of a 24-unit apartment building located at 109 Ludlow St. on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The six-story building houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as two retail spaces. Michael Tortorici and Shimon Shkury of Ariel Property Advisors represented the buyer in the transaction. Michael DeCheser and Bryan Hurley of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. Both parties requested anonymity.