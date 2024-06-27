Thursday, June 27, 2024
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $9.4M Agency Loan for Refinancing of East Harlem Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based financial intermediary Ariel Property Advisors has arranged a $9.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Olga Mendez Apartments, a 77-unit multifamily complex in East Harlem. The two-building property is located at 1652 Park Ave. and 91 E. 116th St. Matt Swerdlow and Matt Dzbanek of Ariel Property Advisors placed the nonrecourse loan, which was structured with three years of interest-only payments and seven years of payments at a fixed interest rate of 5.56 percent, through PGIM. The borrower was not disclosed.

