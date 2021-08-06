Ariel Property Advisors Arranges Sale of 111-Unit Affordable Housing Portfolio in Harlem

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the sale of the West 135th Street LIHTC Portfolio, a collection of eight affordable housing buildings totaling 111 units in West Harlem. The portfolio also includes three retail spaces. The unit mix consists of nine studio apartments, 30 one-bedroom units, 55 two-bedroom units, 17 three-bedroom residences and one superintendent’s unit. Victor Sozio of Ariel Property Advisors brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.