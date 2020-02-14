REBusinessOnline

Ariel Property Advisors Brokers $10.5M Sale of Office Building in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has brokered the $10.5 million sale of 100 Livingston Street, an office building in downtown Brooklyn. The property comprises 12,681 square feet and houses five office units, three of which are leased by medical tenants. The location offers convenient access to the Court Street commercial corridor and Barclays Center. Sean Kelly, David Khukhashvili and Jiani Zhou of Ariel Property Advisors represented the seller, ACHS Management, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Ecorise Development.

