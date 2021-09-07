Ariel Property Advisors Brokers $25.3M Sale of Harlem Affordable Housing Community
NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Ariel Property Advisors has brokered the $25.3 million sale of Johanna Apartments, a 60-unit Section 8 multifamily property located at 104-110 W. 144th St. in Central Harlem. The four-building complex spans 51,560 square feet and consists entirely of two-bedroom units. Victor Sozio and Courtney Lee of Ariel Property Advisors brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.
