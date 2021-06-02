REBusinessOnline

Ariel Property Advisors Brokers $3.5M Sale of Manhattan Retail, Residential Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has brokered the $3.5 million sale of a 2,700-square-foot retail and residential building in the Kips Bay area of Manhattan that consists of one retail space leased to Dunkin’ and two residential units. Howard Raber, Sean Kelly and Jack Moran of Ariel Property Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews