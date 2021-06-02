Ariel Property Advisors Brokers $3.5M Sale of Manhattan Retail, Residential Building

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has brokered the $3.5 million sale of a 2,700-square-foot retail and residential building in the Kips Bay area of Manhattan that consists of one retail space leased to Dunkin’ and two residential units. Howard Raber, Sean Kelly and Jack Moran of Ariel Property Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.