NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $11.2 million sale of a 30-unit multifamily property located at 287-299 McGuinness Blvd. in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn. The property consists of three adjacent five-story buildings that house 10 units apiece in a variety of floor plans. Benjamin Vago, Sean Kelly and Erik Moloney of Ariel brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.