NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $11.8 million sale of a 29,975-square-foot mixed-use building in East Harlem. The building is located at 1875 Lexington Ave. and comprises 30 multifamily units and six commercial spaces. Shimon Shkury, Victor Sozio and Alexander Taic of Ariel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was locally based private equity firm Tahari Capital.